DEAN, Robert Jay



Robert Jay Dean, age 71, of Carlisle, Ohio,, died on Monday, February 28, 2022, at



Atrium Medical Center. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, on January 23, 1951, to the late Robert and Mary Dean (Dixon).



Robert, retired from Ethicon /Johnson & Johnson where he was a millwright, and could fix just about everything. He was a diehard Cincinnati Bengals and Reds fan as well as a big fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. While sports was important him, nothing was more important to him than family. The grandkids were the apple of Robert's eye, he really enjoyed spoiling them. Robert was a very



welcoming person who at one point or another let every member of his family live with him.



Mr. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 50 years Margaret Kay Dean in 2019; son Robert Wayne Dean in 1969; grandson, Kurtis Dean; sisters, Christine Turpin, Barbara Ann Estep, Judy Lipps, Marilyn Caudill, Carolyn "Peanut" Hipsher, Betsy Cox, and Trudy Jo Dean; and brother, Larry Dean.



He is survived by daughter, Nikole McKnight; sons, Charlie (Chastity) Dean, Chris (Shawnna) Dean, Trevor Dean, and



Tanner McKnight; 9 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren;



sister, Wendy Dean; special nephew, Jerry Johnson, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Visitation for Robert will held on Friday, March, 4 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 with Doug Criswell officiating. Burial will take place at Woodhill Cemetery.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Dean family.



