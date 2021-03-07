DEAN, Leonora

DEAN (Notton),



Leonora "Lorrie"



Age 93, of Centerville, formerly of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and formerly of Bellbrook, OH, for many years, went to be with the Lord on March 2, 2021. She was born on October 29, 1927, in Ridgefield Park, NJ, to the late Walter and Ruth (Baatz) Notton. In addition to her parents, Leonora was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Dean, Sr. and her brother, Walter Notton.



She is survived by her children, Russell (Norma) Dean, Jr., Donna Dean, Karen (Mike) Roberts, Gary (Sharon) Dean



and Carolyn (John) Steele; 15 grandchildren;



28 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and dear friends.



Leonora was an accomplished, award winning artist, and a member of the Charleston Art Guild. She was a wonderful dancer and model. She was a successful business entrepreneur owning several antique stores in Waynesville, OH and Myrtle Beach, SC. Leonora was president of the Bellbrook School Board, and a founding member of the Bellbrook Athletic Boosters Club. She spent many enjoyable days serving at Bellbrook Community Church and Isle of Palms Methodist Church in South Carolina. Leonora graduated from Montgomery Junior College and worked as a nurse, caring for wounded veterans returning from WWII. She loved her family with a devotion that knew no bounds. Leonora loved animals and throughout the years cared for numerous beloved rescued animals.



The family is honoring Leonora's wishes by having a private service.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center of the Dayton Area and/or Hospice of Dayton, in Leonora's memory.



