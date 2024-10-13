Dean, James

DEAN JR., James "Jim"



James V. "Jim" Dean Jr., 77, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. He was born on March 9, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Wednesday, October 16th at 1:00 p.m. in the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Enon Cemetery. To view his full obituary, send flowers, or to view his tribute video, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





