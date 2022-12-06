DEAN, Evelyn I.



94 of Springfield passed away December 2, 2022, in the Villa of Springfield. She was born in Chillicothe, Ohio, on April 1, 1928, the daughter of Ova Lawrence and Bertha Jean Dillon. Evelyn had been employed at H.W. Woolworth, The Vogue Shop, and Big Bear. In her spare time, she found comfort in gardening and watching the Cincinnati Reds. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Howard Dean; son William E. "Bill" Dean; sisters Roberta Davis, Marjorie Whitmer, and Vivian Hughes; brothers Willard "Bob", Howard, and Ova L. Jr., Dillon. Survivors include her daughters Grace (Terry) O'Neal and Teresa Rogers; grandchildren William E. "Billy" (Laura) Dean, Jr., Johnny R. (Shannon) Dean, Jennifer Reedy, and Zachary "Zach" Rogers; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews; and a lifelong friend Edna Gilpin. Services to honor Evelyn will be Wednesday, December 9, 2022, at 2:30PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Clayton Brooks officiating. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1:30PM in the Memorial Home. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



