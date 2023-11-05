Dean, Dennis Duane



At the age of 71, Dennis Dean of Jackson, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, friends, and caregivers.







Dennis was the second son of Chauncey and Zada Dean, both deceased, and was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on February 14, 1952. He moved with his family to Dayton, Ohio in 1960 where he spent the majority of his adult life. In 2008 he moved to Tennessee where he resided until his death. His older brother Terry preceded him in death on October 24, 2023.







He is survived by his daughters, Amy Dean and Annastacia (Stacey) Dean. In addition, he is survived by his grandchildren, Victoria (Tori) and Elijah (Eli) Nagel, and great-grandchildren, Orlando and Ryleigh Nagel. He was also pre-deceased by his former wife, Patricia Dean.



Upon graduation from high school, and while attending Wright State University, he joined the family business, CH Dean and Associates. The firm was a pioneer in wealth management and became a leader in the asset management industry.



Dennis served in many roles within the firm as it was beginning its journey to success. He ultimately served for many years as President & CEO of the growing firm, retiring in 2017. In recent years and at the time of his death, he was a shareholder and the Chairman of the Board.



Everyone that knew Dennis would say he was one of those rare people who indeed had a larger-than-life persona. In addition to the business success he achieved, it was really the essence of his personality and character that endeared him to all he met.



The qualities that most come to mind when thinking of Dennis were his keen mind, his love of life and a generous spirit. Probably the thing Dennis enjoyed the most was treating his friends to a "big party". For years, he hosted one of the largest Saint Patrick's Day parties in Dayton where he was able to share his love of a good time and generosity with all.



The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all those caregivers, friends and family who saw to his care, comfort, and moments of peace during his illness.



Dennis, your wisdom, warmth, and generosity will be missed by your family and friends in ways you'll never really know. Your spirit, grace, and generosity will be remembered always and will give us comfort until we all meet again. You are loved and missed, more than you will ever know.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with entombment at Highland Memorial Gardens, Jackson, TN.



