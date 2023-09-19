Dean, Darlene

Dean (Debraux), Darlene



Darlene Dean, 68, of Dayton,OH passed away on September 4th from cancer. She was predeceased by both parents E. Augustus Debraux and Clara P. Debraux, her dearest daughter Angela L. Debraux, four brothers Eugine Debraux Jr., Carter Debraux, Michael Debraux, and Jonathan Debraux. Left behind her husband Edward Dean, Jr; two sons Keith L. Debraux and Jesse A. Mitchell; one dearest daughter Chauncia L.L. Snowden; two sisters Veronica Debraux, and Jackie Dobson. Funeral service Tuesday 12 noon at First Light Church 140 Elva Ct Vandalia, OH. Family will receive friends 11 am until time of service. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel serving the family.



