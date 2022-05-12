DEAN, Bonnie J.



Bonnie J. Dean, 84, of Monroe, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Ohio Living Mt.



Pleasant. She was born in Sand Gap, Kentucky, on September 18, 1937, to parents, Boyd and Susie (Seaborn) Purvis. Bonnie had worked as an Administrative Assistant for Monroe City Schools. She was a longtime member of Towne Boulevard Church. She enjoyed being outside, tending to her yard and especially spending time with her family in Kentucky. Bonnie is survived by her two sons, Roger (Cheryl) Dean and Mike (Tina) Dean; brothers, Clifton Purvis and Carl Purvis; grandchildren, Ren Dean, Brian Dean and Zac Dean; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Edward Dean; parents; brother, Johnny Dale Purvis; sisters, Nina Walters and Naunearl Parrett. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown, with Pastor Jen Rue officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be Saturday at T.M. Lakes Cemetery in Sand Gap, Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or dementiasociety.org. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

