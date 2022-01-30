DEAL, Barbara J.



Age 88 of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Grace Brethren Village. She was born January 18, 1934, in Vandalia, daughter of the late Jesse and Lottie



(Furnas) Jackson. Preceded in death by her husband, Richard, Barbara is survived by one son, Duane Deal (Pat), two daughters, Dawn Callison (Dennis), and Della Schemmel (Mark); grandchildren, Amber Thomas (Tim), Aaron Deal (Jennifer),



Richard Callison, Bethany Hoehn (Dustin), Markus Schemmel (Abbe), great-grandchildren, Abbey, Andrew, and Anna



Thomas, Jenna Hite (Tyler), Alanna, Eli, and Jessica Deal, Terry and Silas Callison, Roman and Brooks Hoehn, and Wesley Schemmel; three brothers, Lee Jackson (Carolyn), Tom Jackson (Barbara) and Ron Jackson (Gail); along with a host of other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, February 4 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia with Pastor Aaron Deal officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:30 pm until time of service. Inurnment will follow at Polk Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Miami Valley Down Syndrome Association, 8448 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414 in Barbara's memory.

