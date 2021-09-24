De Weaver, Dwight

journal-news logo
DeWEAVER, Dwight

Age 71, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton on September 17, 2021. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Fred and Mary deWeaver on May 27, 1950. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 32 years, Sandra deWeaver; brothers, Fred deWeaver IV (Jerri); Michael deWeaver (Martha); four

children, son Erik C. (Felicia) deWeaver; son Dwight Jr.

(Michelle) deWeaver; daughter Alisia (Eric) Harris; daughter Stacia (BJ) Taylor; ten Grandchildren, nine Great-grandchildren. Mr. deWeaver was a graduate of Dunbar High School and attended Howard University in Washington, D.C. He started off his career as an Air Traffic Control Specialist for the U.S. Department of Transportation and then went on to work for the Defense Logistics Agency for 27 years. He also served as a small business Program Manager for 12 years until he retired from the Federal Government Service in 2012. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, September 27, 2021, at

Tabernacle Baptist, 380 S. Broadway Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum.

Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


