Daye, Virginia

Daye (Turner), Virginia L.



Virginia Lee Daye, age 72 of O'Fallon, MO, formerly of Franklin, OH, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Sunterra Springs Senior Living Center in O'Fallon, MO. She was born on July 16, 1950, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lester E. Turner and Helen (Wittman) Williamson. Mrs. Daye was a former crew member for numerous McDonald's in both OH & MO, with over 20 years of service. Preceded in death by her 2 sisters-in-law Dorothy L. Turner & Linda O'Boyle, and by her brother-in-law Tom Daye. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years Harvey L. Daye, her son Harvey L. Daye, Jr., her brother Michael Turner, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Joel Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Bearcreek Hillgrove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Saturday at the funeral home. Please share your condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Virginia Lee Daye, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

