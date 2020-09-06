X

DAY, MARY

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

DAY, Mary Jane 83, of Springfield, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, in her home. Mary Jane was born March 16, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, to John and Susan (Shaw) Capen. She was a member of St. Joseph Church and the Eagles #397. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and also loved to travel. She is survived by three children, Christine Reynolds, Jeffrey E. Day and Alice Conrad; six grandchildren, Kenneth, David and Douglas Reynolds, Zachary and Brandon Conrad and Zachary Myers; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel; two daughters, Susan Day and Patricia Day; a brother, John Capen; and one sister, Carolyn Knight. Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. The burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

www.conroyfh.com

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.