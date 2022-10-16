DAY, James DeWitt



Age 81, passed away on October 8, 2022, at Hospice of Hamilton. He leaves his wife, Jean (Fuerst) Day of 51 years, his sons Jason and Jordan (Katie) Day, his granddaughters Hannah Elizabeth and Lucia Josephine Day and nieces Dawn Mitchell and Melinda Hart.



James is preceded in death by his parents, Lyle DeWitt and Lillian Mae (Williams) Day and his sister, Elizabeth Reid. He was a 1959 graduate of Preble-Shawnee High School. Jim served in the United States Army. He worked for Duke Energy, retiring in 2003. He enjoyed playing softball with Yesterday Kids.



A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at 6PM at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014 with Deacon Mike Mignery officiating. The family will receive friends from 5PM until the time of service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Hamilton, 1010 Eaton Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com.

