DAY, James Clinton



Age 91 of Hamilton, passed away at Woodlands of Hamilton on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. James was born in Hulen, Kentucky, on November 14, 1930, to Cecil Isaac and MaryLee "Oxie" (nee Middleton) Day. On March 27, 1954, he married the love of his life, Christine Sparks. James worked at his father's business, Day's Garage, in Hulen, KY, before entering the United States



Army. He served in the 131st Truck Battalion as a mechanic in the Army from 1952-1954. James retired from International Paper after 31 years. James was formerly a member of West Side Pentecostal Church, where he serviced the fleet of buses for Sunday School. Currently, he was a member of Faith Church in Hamilton. James had a servant's heart; he was



always willing to help others. James is survived by his wife of 66 years, Christine Day; his son, Darrell T. (Barbara) Day; his grandchildren, Jeff (Ashley) Day, Allison (Trevor) Collins, Katie Day and Austin (Brittney) Day; his great-grandchildren, Gabby, Quinn and Emmi; his sister, Doris (Floyd) Carpenter; and



numerous nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Samuel Duane (Doris) Day.



Visitation will be held at Lighthouse Church, 7061 Sparks Lane, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 12:00 PM at the church with Pastor Cecil Day and Rev. Floyd Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to The Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton, OH 45013. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

