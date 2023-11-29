Day, David L.



David LeRoy Day, a respected lawyer who dedicated nearly 50 years of his life to the legal profession in the Columbus, Ohio area, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Springfield, Ohio on November 26, 2023. He was born on November 30, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late James and Ethel (Adams) Day. David achieved remarkable milestones throughout his illustrious career. Always furthering his education, he received his A.B from Anderson University and went on to earn an M.Ed from Wittenberg University. He further pursued his passion for law and graduated from the Ohio State University College of Law. With his immense knowledge and expertise, David served as a lawyer for almost half a century. While David had a successful legal career, he had other passions that brought him joy outside the courtroom. Farming held a special place in his heart as he ran his own small farm starting in the 1980s. Additionally, he owned and flew his own plane, showcasing his adventurous spirit and love for aviation. David is remembered as a loving family man who deeply cared for those closest to him. He leaves behind cherished memories with his wife of 33 years, Terri Lynn Day. Together they built a life filled with love and support. David's legacy continues through his children: Douglas (Marcie) Day, Dedra (Bob) Allomong, David (Denna) Day and Victoria (Jerry) Gilliland. In addition, David leaves behind a rich network of family and friends who will miss him dearly. His siblings include Judy Lewis, Philip (Glenna) Day, and Sharon (James) Harwood. His brothers, James (Geraldine) Day and Paul (Joyce) Day preceded him in death. David's memory lives on through the generations as he is remembered by his grandchildren: Shawn Gilliland, Andy Gilliland, Ryan Gilliland, Rayven Day, Rebekkah Day, Kairee Allomong, Meghan Eastep, Logan Day, and Dylan Day. He was also blessed with five great-grandchildren. In addition to his immediate family, David is survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Marvalyn Steggemann, David Secrist and Deana (Paul) Gram and several nieces and nephews. Their cherished bond exemplified the importance of family connections in David's life. A visitation will take place on December 1, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle And Lewis Life Celebration Center in Springfield, Ohio. The funeral service will be held on December 2, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM at the same location. Following the service, a burial will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Bloomfield Methodist Church, 5027 2nd St. West, South Bloomfield, OH 43103. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



