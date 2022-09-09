journal-news logo
DAWSON, James

DAWSON, James "Jim"

Feb. 13, 1942 - Nov. 9, 2019

Born February 13th 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, passed away in hospice on November 9th 2019, after a brave battle with cancer. Jim was a graduate of Springfield High School, Ohio University earning a degree in Industrial Engineering. While there he further developed his passion for photography. His award winning photographs have been exhibited in 26 cities throughout the Mid-west, including a 2007 exhibit at the Springfield Museum of Art. Many of Jim's blessing include sharing 57 years with the love of his life Patricia Ann (Walters) Dawson after meeting on a blind date. Jim was preceded in death by his parents a sister Marilyn Slate. He is survived by his wife Patti and their three children, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

