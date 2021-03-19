X

DAWSON, HENRIETTA

DAWSON,

Henrietta "Red"

Age 86, departed this life peacefully on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Leola B. Page; husband, John Dawson, and 2 sisters. Henrietta leaves to cherish her memories 2 daughters; 5 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 2 brothers; 1 sister-in-law; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special friend. A private memorial service will be held on Sat., Mar. 20, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W. 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. Dr. Elmer S. Martin, D.Min, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends by means of a walk-through visitation, Sat., at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 AM. The family will

be present at 11:00 AM. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED.

Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

