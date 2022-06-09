journal-news logo
DAWKINS, Louis

DAWKINS III, Louis "June"

Louis (June) Dawkins III, age 58, departed this life on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Preceded in death by his father Louis

Dawkins Jr. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 27 years (together for 35 yrs), Lorraine Dawkins whom she

affectionately called Big

Daddy; children Tyler Dawkins, Tevin (A'lea) Dawkins of GA, and Brittney Kosak; future grandson Kylen Louis Dawkins; his mother Sandra Turner; sister Elizabeth Dawkins of Dayton, OH; brother Emmanuel (Tasha) Dawkins of MD; two nephews, Sean Treadwell and Emmanuel Dawkins Jr.; mother-in-law

Tanya (Renee) Jackson; and a host of aunts, cousins, and friends. Private Ceremony. Thomas Funeral Home, Dayton, OH.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

