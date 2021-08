DAVISSON, Marianna



Age 88, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021. Visitation Monday, August 2, 2021, 7 pm at Baker Hazel & Snider



Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415.



Memorial Service begins at 8 pm. Online memories may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.