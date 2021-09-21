journal-news logo
X

DAVISON, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DAVISON, James H. "Jim"

Age 83 of Tipp City, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Hospice of Miami County, Troy. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 30, 1937, the son of Paul and Helen (Cox) Davison. He was the proud owner of the Vandalia Dairy Queen. To all the employees and regular

customers he was simply known as Mr. D. To his family he was a great role model who led by example, worked hard and never complained. Most

importantly, Jim was a devout follower of Christ and was very active in the Grace Brethren Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Janice Davison; son Mark Davison; daughter Jill (Scott) Heintz; youngest daughter Amy (Brad) Kramer; grandchildren Chris, Brad (Lindsay), Maria (Brian) Jason, (Megan), Michael (Chelsea), Kristen (Brandon), Bruce (Lindsey), Andrew (Brittany), Bradley (Marlee) and

Anna; great-grandchildren Madeline, Marshall and Olivia;

sister Patricia Klock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter-in-law Lori Davison and his sister Olive Dillingham. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE

FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A Funeral

Service will be held on Friday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the Vandalia Grace Brethren Church, 810 Larry Ave., Vandalia, Ohio 45377. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.zerklefh.com/

In Other News
1
Hoschouer, Charles
2
ARNOLD, Dewey
3
REED, Cora
4
PLEISS, Rita
5
HIVNER, John
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top