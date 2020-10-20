DAVISH, Shirley Yvonne



Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at Birchwood Care Center on Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1935, in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Jacob and Sylvia Florence (Hill) Davis. On October 6, 1954, in Liberty, IN, she married her husband of over 51 years, Robert Eugene Davish, and he preceded her in death on February 27, 2006. Shirley is survived by her sons, Don (Pam) Davish, Dan (Bev) Davish, and Darel (Carol) Davish; grandchildren, Chris (Bev) Davish, Amy (Denny) Caldwell, Missy (Donavon) Burke, Derek (Haley) Davish, Cailyn Davish, Daren Davish, and Drew Davish; great-grandchildren, Jarrod, Jackson, Carter, Case, Hercules, Lexi, and Darian; brother, Jake (Rhonda) Davis; and many adored nieces, nephews, and caring neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Sherry Davish; and siblings, Marjorie Cochran and Darel Davis. A Private Visitation and Funeral Service will take place at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

