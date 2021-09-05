DAVIS, Walter

DAVIS, Jr., Walter Irwin "Walt"



76, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Monday,



August 30th, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Walter Irwin and Louise (Ault) Davis. Walt retired from Cooper Energy after 30 years. Walt served his country in the United States Navy on the USS Hoel during the Vietnam War. Walt was a lifetime member of VFW #1031, DAV and member of Union Club and Machinist Club. Walt loved fishing, riding motorcycles and spending time at Indian Lake. Walt is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sharon "Shari" Davis; his children: Mari (Todd) Boswell, Billy (Stacy) Eanes and Anne Davis; grandchildren: Krystyna (Chango) Noaks, Kaytlyn Boswell, Allyson Boswell, Kevin Pool, Kia Davis, Shelley (Bobby) Krepp and Billy Eanes; 13 great-grandchildren: Kayson, Karsyn, Noel, Nikayla, Naheem, Eli, Kartier, Dejuan, John, Danny, David, Hailey and Kailey; niece, Dianna (Carl) Thompson and nephew, Scott (Amy) Snyder; 3 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew and numerous other family members and close friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and a



sister, Gloria Snyder. Per Walt's wishes no services will be held. Online expression of sympathy may be made at



