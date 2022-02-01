DAVIS, Raymond L.



Age 74, of Fairfield Township, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022. He was born November 30, 1947, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late



Harvey and Ruth (Oxendine) Davis. Mr. Davis worked for the street department for the city of Fairfield and retired in 2004. He attended Soul Winners Church. He is survived by his wife, Carole Davis and two



children, Raymond Davis, Jr. and Tina Davis; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his sister Darlene (David) Miller; his brother Johnny (Sherry) Davis; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Davis was also



preceded in death by a daughter Dawn; three brothers, Ted, James "Hook", and Dwayne Davis and two sisters Anna Spiers and Hilda Robertson. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Faye Grove, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



