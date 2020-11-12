DAVIS, Naomi

DAVIS (Moore), Naomi



88, of Springfield passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on



August 11, 1932, in Ewing,



Virginia, the daughter of the late Thomas and Rosie (Scott) Moore. Naomi was a devoted Christian and a member of the United Holiness Pentecostal Church for 58 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved family and will be sadly missed by



everyone who knew and loved her. Survivors include her two children, Brenda (Tony) Compston and Johnny R. Davis both of Springfield; two siblings, Dorothy Daniel and Willard



(Brenda) Moore both of Virginia; four grandchildren, Mindy, Britney, Chelsey Davis and Tyler Compston; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Davis in 1995; one son, Billy E. Davis in 1970 and eight siblings. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 1-2 pm in the



LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME for Naomi's family only due to Covid. Services for family only will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Elzie Moore officiating. Graveside services for family and friends will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. The family is asking for everyone to wear their mask and social distance. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



