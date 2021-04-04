DAVIS, Michael Robin



Age 59, of Union, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 29, 2021. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. Michael loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He operated RD Mechanical since 1992. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Vandalia and also enjoyed spending time hunting with his son and family and boating on Lake Cumberland and watching football and NASCAR races. He is



survived by his wife of 37 years: Robin (Bregenzer) Davis, son: Kirk (Amanda O'Dell) Davis of Union, daughter: Kristen (Cody) Helton of Fairborn, grandchildren: Aubree, Graysen, Olivia Helton, mother and step-father: Edith and Ovel Whitt of Greenville, sisters: Wanda (Mark) Arndts of Arcanum, Pamela Bell of KY, mother-in-law Margaret Bregenzer of PA, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father: Jerry Davis and nephew Brandon Arndts. A walk-through visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on



Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at the funeral home.



Interment will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. To view the service for Michael and to leave an



online condolence, please visit



www.KindredFuneralHome.com