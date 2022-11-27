DAVIS, Mary E.



Age 82 of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital South. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Theresa Leporis and her parents-in-law Hubert and Susanne Davis, brothers-in-law Robert Glover, John Short and James Ewing, sisters-in-law Lois Glover and Barbara Davis. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Michael J. Davis. Four children also survive her: Tony (Debra) Davis, Maria (Matthew) Cosler, Michael A. (Stephanie) Davis, and Christopher (Diane) Davis; as do her grandchildren: Teresa (Evan) Hay, Anna Davis, Madeline Cosler, Mitchell Cosler, Meredith Cosler, Zachary Davis, and Jacob Davis. She is also survived by a great-granddaughter, Hadley Hay, two sisters: Virginia (Robert) Calcagni, and Theresa Ewing, and brother and sister-in-law Hubert Davis and Sue Short. Mary retired from the National Air Intelligent Center as a Branch secretary, she was a member of the Beavercreek Republican Women's Club and the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority at YSU. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Tobias Funeral Home Beavercreek Chapel from 5-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Helen's Parish, 605 Granville Pl. Riverside, OH at 11 AM on Friday, December 2, 2022. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery following the Mass. In Lieu of flowers a donation can be made to St. Vincent de Paul. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

