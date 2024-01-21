Davis, Magarete



Margarete Davis, age 99, of Trenton, Ohio passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, January 14, 2024 . She was born in Parksville, KY, the daughter of Tom and Nanny (League) Edwards.



Margarete was a loving mom, grandma and great grandma. She was a devoted Christian and attended University Baptist Church. Margarete loved to sew and cook. She enjoyed gardening, especially roses, vegetables, red raspberries and strawberries.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Phillip W. Davis Sr.; five brothers and three sisters.



Magarete is survived by her daughters, Marcella Davis, Connie (Gil) Rouse; son, Phillip (Deborah) Davis Jr.; five granddaughters; ten great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 10:30-11 am on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 am with Pastor Tom Myers officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice, 324 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45420. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com