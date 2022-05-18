journal-news logo
DAVIS, Louisa Stella

"Carmen"

Age 88, of Dayton, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Grafton Oaks Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. She was born November 9, 1933, in Liverpool, England, the daughter of the late Jose` and

Elizabeth Delgado. She was

preceded in death by her

parents; her son, James E.

Davis, IV; her siblings, Florence Gray, Margaret Delgado, Josephine Delgado, Maria Grinbergs, Paul Delgado, John Delgado and Tony Delgado. She is

survived by her three sisters, Maureen Neal, Anita Thomas and Pauline Braniff; her former husband, James E. Davis, III; her step-son, Benjamin Davis; and numerous other loving family and friends. Carmen appreciated the finer things in life,

always up on the current fashion trends and had a love of fine perfumes. She enjoyed attending various social events within her community. She also loved to write poetry, read and loved anything with butterflies. The family would also like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Ruth Angelo, for her dear friendship and wonderful care of Carmen. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 1:00pm-2:00pm, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Memorial Service will begin at 2:00pm at the funeral home, immediately following the Visitation. To share a memory of Louisa with the family or to leave a special message, please visit


www.NewcomerDayton.com


Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

