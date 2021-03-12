DAVIS, Lola

DAVIS (Benedict),



Lola Ellen



78, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, with her children by her side. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on January 21, 1943, to the late Vincent P. and Merle F. (Hill) Benedict. Lola leaves to cherish her memory Sharon M. "Shelley" Hopkins and Jeffrey E. Davis; her granddaughters, Chelsea N. and Kristen L. Hopkins; Her three nephews whom she loved as her own, Michael Benedict, Jr., and Maggie, Brian Benedict and



Kevin and Michelle Boggs; her great-nieces and nephews,



Audrey, Joseph, John, Kaitlyn, Frances Benedict, Jordan



Reynolds, Quintin, Aliza and Mason Boggs; her sisters-in-law, Sandi Benedict and Judie Stapleton. In addition to her



parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence E. Davis; brother, Michael V. Benedict, Sr., and sister and



brother-in-law, Rita A. and Thomas L. Micochero. Lola loved traveling everywhere and was always ready for an adventure. Her favorite trip by far was a month long trip with her lifelong friend, Lavonne, to Italy to see her beloved father's homeland. She loved being with her family especially if she could eat out or travel with them. She was the best hugger ever. Due to COVID-19 we don't want anyone to feel the need to be there. If you do decide to come we have members of our family that are very high risk so please understand that we are requiring all safety precautions including wearing a mask and social distancing. Public visitation will be Saturday, March 13, 11:00 am - 12:30 pm at Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home. There will be a private funeral service for the family. Live Streaming of the service to honor Lola will begin at 1:00 PM on the Memorial Home Facebook page. Burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery on March 15 at 11 am is open to the public. We will be meeting at the gate of the cemetery at 10:45. Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org or National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org in honor of her son, Jeffrey Davis and nephew, Brian Benedict. Expression of sympathy may be made at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



