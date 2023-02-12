DAVIS, Lewis Gordon



Age 93, of Tipp City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. He retired from General Motors with over 32 years of service as a model maker. He was a former member of Hoffman United Methodist Church, Concord United Methodist Church and was a current member of Tipp City United Methodist Church. Gordon was also a member of the West Milton Masonic Lodge #577, F. & A.M. and Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton. He sang for over 40 years with the Miami-Shelby Barbershop Chorus. Gordon was an avid golfer and loved to travel with his wife, Florence. They saw all 50 states! His biggest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gordon will be remembered by many as having a warm smile and a kind word. He never met a stranger. He is survived by his daughters: Janet Lynn (Jim) Jubb, Beth Ann (Mark) Russell, Carol Jean (Mark) Eickhoff, 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, brother: Edwin Davis, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Florence (Grosnickle) Davis, parents: Edwin and Olive Flo (Wiseman) Davis, brother: Orlyn Davis and sisters: Dorothy Kelton and Carol Ruth Brown. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Tipp City United Methodist Church (8 W. Main St., Tipp City) with Rev. Bonita Ritchie officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 10:30 a.m. until time of services. Inurnment will be held privately at Maple Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

