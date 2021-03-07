DAVIS, Laurence Elliott



Age 57, of Reynoldsburg, OH, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. Visitation



9-10:30 am, Monday, March 8, at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd. The service will be Live streamed at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

