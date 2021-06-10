DAVIS, Katherine

DAVIS (Crowder),



Katherine LeMoss "Kay"



Katherine LeMoss Crowder Davis "Kay" was born February 12, 1920, in Buffalo Springs, VA, to Rev. Thomas and Eva Crowder who predeceased her as did her sister and two



brothers, her son Jevern, and her husband. She passed



peacefully June 5, 2021.



Kay received her B.S from Virginia State University, her M.A. from the University of Michigan, and her PHD from



Colorado State Christian College. She was a noted educator and counselor receiving many awards and acknowledgments for her accomplishments.



In 1948, she married Rev. Dr. James I. Davis, the founding pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church. Kay was a premier First Lady and continued to give tirelessly and generously of her talents, time, and treasures to further the missions of Trinity. Among other organizations, Kay was affiliated with the



National Council of Negro Women, Gamma Phi Delta Sorority serving in various capacities including National President, the Dayton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and was the first African American Moderator of the



Presbytery of the Miami Valley Presbyterian Women.



Kay leaves a legacy of love to her daughter Wanda Davis, three grandchildren, Deon Martin (Leah), Wenona Ross



(Derek, Sr.), and JA'Michael Davis Hoag; two great-grandchildren, K'yahn Martin and Derek Ross, Jr.; and special nephews, nieces, and other relatives.



Friends may greet the family during a walk-through Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 10:00am at Trinity. Masks are required. Service for family members and participants only at 11:00. The service will be live streamed on the Trinity Presbyterian Church, Dayton, YouTube channel.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dr. James I. Davis Endowment Fund, Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3211 Lakeview Avenue, Dayton, OH 45417. Service respectfully



rendered by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2060 Germantown St., Dayton, OH 45417.


