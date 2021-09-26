DAVIS, Josephine

DAVIS (Howard),



Josephine LaVerne



"Jodie"



70 years of age, passed away in Tipp City, Ohio, on September 16, 2021. Jodie was born to



Carole Marie (Lawrence) and Earl Lee Howard in Springfield, OH, on March 30, 1951. Jodie was preceded in death by



her grandparents: Thomas N.



Lawrence and Florabelle



Lawrence; parents; husband of over 49 years, Gerald A. Davis; and brothers: Thomas N.



Howard of Springfield, OH, and Kevin L. Hardnick. Jodie leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Nicole Estelle (Steven) Gwaltney of Newport News, VA; son, Gerald Arthur Davis Jr. (Leslie) of Tipp City, OH, and Las Vegas, NV, respectively; grandchildren: Coree G. Davis, Dominic A. Davis, Tiara S. Davis, and Mariah M. Davis; sisters: Carla Jan Sims of Springfield, OH, and Debbie A.; brothers: Earl L. Howard Jr. and Donald A. Howard; aunt, Charlotte L. Johnson; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held from 12-1 pm on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where a memorial service will begin at 1:00 pm. To share a memory of Jodie or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

