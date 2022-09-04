DAVIS, Jassica

DAVIS, Jessica Lynn



Jessica Lynn Davis, 28, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly August 27, 2022. She was born June 29, 1994, in Springfield. Jessica enjoyed fishing, painting and spending time playing with her nieces and nephews. She had been employed at Dollar General. Jessica is survived by her parents, Nickie (Chaffin) Davis (Paul Laney) and Bryant Davis (Ismarilda); siblings, Tyler Davis (Emily), Dustin Davis (Kaitlyn) and Jason Davis; nieces and nephews, Zoie Davis, Arriana Davis, Brayden Davis, Kinsley Davis, Elijah Davis and Aubriegh Lunsford; and special cousin, Sharise Riggle; maternal grandmother, Linda Mills; and paternal grandfather, Don Davis. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Nancy Davis and her aunt, Tina Chaffin. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00PM until 8:00PM in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

