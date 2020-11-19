DAVIS, Gregory L.



Gregory L. Davis, age 67, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away November 11, 2020, after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Adair-Davis; mother, Kenora Davis, 4 sons; one stepson; 9 grandchildren; brother, Tehran Davis. Gregory was preceded in death by his father, Grannison Davis. There will be a celebration of life a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Downard Funeral Home, 241 North Garfield Ave, Pocatello, Idaho (208) 233-0686. Share memories at



