Davis, Gary Richard



Davis, Gary Richard, age 85 of Brookville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Sondra (Powell) Davis, daughter: Debbie (Scott) Garretson-Ward, son: Doug (Wray Jean) Davis, grandchildren: Jordain (Miller), Brianne (Thomas), Cole (Makenna), Brooke and Ryan, sister: Jeanne Little, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Richard Davis and Freda Barnhart, and great grandson: Lucas Daniel Garretson. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to HDRT Racing. To view the service for Gary and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



