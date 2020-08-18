DAVIS, Edgar Edgar Davis, age 93, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital after experiencing a stroke. He was born January 24, 1927, in Jeff, Kentucky, but was a Middletown resident most of his life. After serving in the U.S. Army during WWII, he earned multiple degrees from Tennessee Temple Bible College. He had a long career with Armco, retiring in 1991. Edgar and his late wife, Charlotte were married 68 years and were longtime members of Manchester Road Baptist Church. He was a man of faith and a doting grandfather and great-grandfather. He took pride in his home and was adept at fixing any and everything. He enjoyed researching family genealogy, learning new computer skills, and working puzzles. Throughout his life he nurtured his enduring curiosity and cherished his independence. Preceding him in death were his wife, Charlotte Mae (DeJarnette) Davis; a son, Mark Edward Davis; parents, Berse and Jane (Combs) Davis; a granddaughter, Kimberly Ann (Davis) Sutter; and two brothers, Luther Davis and Ray Dean Davis. He is survived by a daughter, Connie Louise (Davis) Frazier, husband David; four grandchildren, Megan Rachelle (Frazier) Simpson, husband Edward; Kaitlin Elizabeth (Frazier) Gilly, husband Matthew; Gregory Donald McNab; Allison Michelle (McNab) Harper, husband Matthew; four great-grandchildren, Ryan David Sutter, Charlotte Tucker Simpson, Porter Davis Simpson, and Nolan Lee Harper; two great-great grandchildren, Kennedy Anne Sutter and Mason Joseph Sutter; a brother, Otis Davis; a sister, Shelby Jean (Davis) Reynolds; and many extended family, friends, and neighbors. A gravesite ceremony will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Miltonville Cemetery, Miltonville, Ohio. The family asks that you practice social distancing and wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.anderson-fh.com



