DAVIS, Dorothy

DAVIS, Dorothy E.

"Dodie"

75, of Dayton, passed away on March 21, 2022. She was

preceded in death by her

parents, Don and Francis

Wagner; son, Todd Davis; brother, Don, Wagner Jr.; sister,

Janice Phillips. Dodie was an

active member of the Lewisburg United Methodist Church for many years. She spent many hours helping to develop Tri County North Schools. God gave Dodie a nurturing heart and a gift for helping others. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Robert Davis; son, Doug (Jessica) Davis; grandsons, Reed and Drew Davis; brother-in-law, Sam Phillips. A celebration of life gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. The family would like to thank everyone who helped Dodie throughout her illness for their care and support.

