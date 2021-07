DAVIS, Dorothy



Dorothy L. Davis passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021. She was born in Leary, Georgia, and lived the majority of her life in



Dayton, OH. Funeral service will be Monday, July 12, 2021, at McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Walk through visitation 10-11AM and Service at 11AM. www.lusain.com.