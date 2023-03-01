DAVIS, Charles

DAVIS, Jr., Charles



Stanley "Chuck"



JAN. 26, 1954 - FEB. 24, 2023



Chuck was born on January 26, 1954, an answered prayer in starting their family, to Lucille (nee Schwartzmyer) and Charles S. Davis, Sr. in Oklahoma. He graduated from Talawanda High School in 1973. He and his wife, Mary, were wed in 1981 and raised their three girls in the Hamilton and Oxford area. He and Mary were faithful Christians who dedicated their lives to ministry, playing music in coffee shops and being involved in various youth ministries. Chuck was an incredible guitar player and expressed his creativity through songwriting and jewelry making. The Beatles were the soundtrack of his life, the décor of his home, and inspiration for his cat Sgt. Pepper. As a cashier, Chuck loved making connections with his regular customers and retired after 40+ years at Kroger. One of his favorite memories of retirement was taking an epic out-west road trip with his close friend, Joe. Chuck spent his final months in the comfort of the Leow home being cared for by his family.



Steadfast husband of the late Mary Elizabeth (nee Dyer); Hardworking and caring dad of Zoe (Joe) Finney of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hannah (Aaron) Leow of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Mariah (Sam) Hodge of Cincinnati, Ohio; proud grandfather of Arbor and Fern Leow; dear brother of Steven Davis and the late Mike Davis.



A viewing will be held at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Hamilton at 5-7pm on Thursday, March 2. The funeral service will take place at 9:30am on Friday, March 3.



In lieu of gifts and flowers, memorials can be made to Adult and Teen Challenge Ohio.



As Chuck loved a good jean jacket, feel free to join the family in wearing your best denim.

