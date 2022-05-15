DAVIS, Charles Willard



84 of Huber Heights, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. He was born November 23, 1937, in Miamisburg, Ohio, to Silas and Mary Davis. He graduated in 1955 from Miamisburg High School, earned a Bachelor's from University of Cincinnati, and his Master's from Wright State University. Charles served in the U.S. Army and later worked as a civil servant for the U.S. Air Force until his retirement in 1995. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in Jesus supported him throughout his lifetime. Charles is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sandra "Sandy"; children, Michael



(Jennifer), Philip (Mary), and Karen (Mitch); grandsons, Joshua and Joel; sister, Pauline (Paul); and sister-in-law, Phyllis. He was preceded in death by parents; twin brothers, David and Daniel; and sister-in-law, Hazel. A visitation will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 1:00 PM until the time of funeral services at 2:00 PM at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg with Pastor Tom Clark officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery. Contributions in Charles' memory can be made to The Gospel



Mission, Inc. Condolences may be expressed at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com