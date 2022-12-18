DAVIS, Carlotta G.



Carlotta G. Davis, age 52, of Beavercreek, passed away unexpectedly, December 7, 2022. She was born November 28, 1970, at WPAFB, the daughter of James W. Watson and Arlene D. Horton.



Carlotta was raised in the Fairborn-area and graduated from Fairborn High School in 1989. After graduation, Carlotta chose to serve her country proudly in the U.S. Army where she began her career. Carlotta served several years in the Army where she suffered a debilitating injury on her final parachute jump. After leaving the Army, Carlotta went to obtain an Associate's degree in electrical engineering. Outside of working Carlotta enjoyed listening to all types of music, community involvement, and shopping. She also adored spending time with her grandchildren, teaching them valuable life lessons and participating in crafts. In addition to her grandchildren, she cherished the company of her nieces and nephews. While Carlotta was family oriented, she developed numerous special relationships with friends and extended family members.



She is preceded in death by her son, James P. Black IV; her maternal grandparents, Effie M. (Roseberry) and Dan L. Horton paternal grandparents, Mabel (Gilliam) and Clell L. Watson; aunts, Dottie D. Horton and Mary M. (Horton) Roberts.



She is survived by: daughter, Faith Davis; daughter-in-law, Alyson Bevins; grandchildren, Ayden Black, Greyson Black; mothers, Arlene Horton and Sue (Cummins); brothers Daniel Watson, Kenneth Keifer; nieces Kylie Keifer, Kimbra Keifer, and many other special aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of her family.



A funeral service will be held Monday, December 19, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service, Pastor Eric Meade officiating. Burial to follow with military honors, Byron Cemetery, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.beltonstroup.com.

