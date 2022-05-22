DAVIS, Beryl C.



Age 86 of Dayton, passed away on Mon., May 9, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Mon., May 23, 2022, 12:00 pm at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. John E. Kidd,



officiating. The family will



receive relatives and friends Monday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Final



Disposition: Cremation. For full



obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

