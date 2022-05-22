journal-news logo
X

DAVIS, Beryl

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

DAVIS, Beryl C.

Age 86 of Dayton, passed away on Mon., May 9, 2022. Funeral service will be held on Mon., May 23, 2022, 12:00 pm at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Rev. John E. Kidd,

officiating. The family will

receive relatives and friends Monday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Final

Disposition: Cremation. For full

obituary, visit www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3924 W. Third St.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
Kantosky, Dorothy
3
SCACCHETTI, Reagan
4
Grusenmeyer, Daniel
5
BURKHOLDER, Dorothy
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top