DAVIS, Arthur N.



93, of Fishers, IN, passed away January 9, 2023. He was born June 9, 1929, in Portsmouth, OH, son of Arthur J. and Medie (Kaiser) Davis.



Art was preceded in death by his first wife, Mildred, second wife, Betty; son Dennis; daughter-in-law, Vicki; great-grandson, Oak; brothers, Paul and Don.



Survivors include his sons, Gary (Kristi), Randy (Jama), Carl, Jerry (Marcia); 18 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Theodore (Ruth) and sister, Jean.



Family and Friends will gather Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 1pm in Trinity Wesleyan Church, where the Funeral Service will begin at 3 pm.



Burial will take place Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 2 pm in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, OH.



