DAVIS, Anne Merideth "Annie"



41, of State College, PA, formerly of Kettering, Ohio, passed away at her home on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Anne was born August 13, 1980, in Kettering, she was the daughter of Stephen D. (Kelly Nugent Davis) Davis and Charene H.



(Hendrickson) Davis. There will be a gathering of family and friends at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton – Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, Sunday, March 6, 2022, starting at 1:00 pm, followed by a celebration of Annie's life at 2:00 pm.



