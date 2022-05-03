DAVIES, Shirley "BeBe"



85, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born March 16, 1937, to the late Edward and Rachel



Early. Preceded in death by



parents; brothers, Edward, John, Edmond and Steven



Early; sisters, Norma Jean



Robinson, Rose Mary Barnes; son, Robert Wilcox Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory, sisters, Bertha Taylor, Leatha Hicks; brothers, Alfred (Shirley) and Albert (Darlene) Powell; sisters-in-law, Jackie Early, Rita Early; grandchildren, Darnell and Robert Wilcox, Asia



Lawrence; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 am, Wednesday, May 4, at Gateway Cathedral, 5501 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH. Elder Norman Scearce, eulogist. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

