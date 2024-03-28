Davidson, Lorene



Lorene Davidson age 88 of Fairfield, Ohio passed away Monday March 25, 2024 in Janesville, Wisconsin. She was born February 27, 1936 in Eubank, Kentucky the youngest daughter of the late Fred Surber and Coletta (Wall) Surber. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Bryce Davidson, who passed in 1999. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Kathy and David McCoy of Beloit, WI.; her granddaughter Kaitlyn Short and her husband Jay of Fayetteville, TN.; her grandson Zack McCoy and his wife Julie, with great granddaughters Sutton and Campbell of Smyrna, TN.; and her grandson Jacob McCoy and his wife Kelsie, with great grandson Hensen of Fort Smith, AR. She is survived by a daughter Jodi Dedeyan and her husband Stephan, with their children Brianna, Ethan, Timothee, Marilyne, and Benjamin of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by one of her nine siblings, Iva Harrington of Cincinnati, Ohio. Lorene was a faithful member of the church of Christ, baptized as a young girl at the Etna Church of Christ. She most recently attended the Elgin church of Christ in Illinois but attended many congregations over her lifetime, serving each one faithfully and to her fullest. She enjoyed visiting Kentucky to see family, researching her family tree, and traveling and camping all over the United States. Lorene was dearly loved by her family. Her grandchildren called her Mo Bear, a sweet and dear grandmother name. She will be dearly missed. May she be at peace with God in heaven. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband Bryce at the Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Friday March 29, 2024 in the chapel at Rose Hill at 2:00 PM, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in her memory to Parkinson's Disease Research by visiting www.Give.michaeljfox.org. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



