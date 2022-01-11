DAVIDSON, Georgia Ann



Age 78 of Arcanum, and formerly of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on November 5, 1943, the daughter of Lennie Sr. and Ruth Ann (Stephan) Wilder. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Tipp City and Immanuel Baptist Church in Arcanum. She volunteered at the Clothesline and the Tipp City Community "Lunch on Us", she was also a



Realtor, did Agricultural Research, Interior Design and landscaping.



She is survived by her children Kelly (Kerry) Ellison, Michael (Cindy) Dickman and Christopher (Alisha) Davidson; grandchildren Brittany (Danny) Bankert, Lauren (Justin) Brandenberg, Ashley (Caleb) Means, David Ellison, Megan Ellison, Hunter Emmons, Mia Davidson, and Ali Davidson; great grandchildren Joseph Marshall, Payton Bankert, Bristol Brandenberg, Colton Bankert, Oliva Means, Quinton Bankert and Alex Means; brothers Ray Wilder and Wayne Wilder; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband William D. Davidson; son Andrew B. Davidson; brothers Edward, Greg, Gary, Lennie, Allan and Terry Wilder; and sisters Sylvia



Wooden, Ruthie Cook and Linda Brinley.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Kuhbander officiating. Burial will



follow in Greenville Twp. Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in care of Zerkle Funeral Home to cover final expenses. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

