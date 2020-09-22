X

DAVIDSON, Douglas

DAVIDSON, Douglas Harold Douglas Harold Davidson passed away on September 16, 2020, after a brief battle with a very aggressive cancer. He is survived by his wife Shari; sons Nick (Amy), Al (Stefanie), Travis (Chelsea), Carson; brothers Ty, Jimmy (Lydia); and father, Laurence Davidson. Doug was a proud grandfather to Brayden, Nathan, Maddy, Nora, Ella and Knox. He was preceded in death by his son, Nathan; and mother, Dessie. Doug was a life-long beloved member of the Beavercreek community where he served as a youth sports coach for over 25 years. He was formerly employed at Tobias Funeral Home and a managing agent at Newman Barton group until his time of death. A service will be held September 25, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the Xenia Church of Nazarene, 1204 West 2nd St., Xenia, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in support of the campus ministries of Riverside Nazarene. Make donations payable to Riverside Nazarene, C/O Xenia Nazarene Church, 1204 West Second St., Xenia, OH 45385. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.

