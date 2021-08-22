DAVIDSON, Carl "Poppy"
Age 69 of Hamilton, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, in his home. He was born
December 28, 1951, in Hyden, Kentucky, the son of the late Noah and Mary (Collins)
Davidson. Mr. Davidson is
survived by his wife Wanda
Davidson; three children
Rebecca (David) Atkinson,
Benjamin Davidson, and
Joshua (Nicole) Davidson; grandchildren, Timothy,
Matthew, Noah, Aaron, Abby, McKenzie, and Ella; and
siblings, Bill Davidson, Helen Guthrie, and Therman Davidson. He was also preceded in death by his siblings Walter Davidson, Martha Emma Napier, Tinsley Davidson, twin brother Curtis Davidson, Zella Davidson, and Kermit Davidson. He is also
survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Davidson was well known as a singer and evangelist in churches all over Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana, and also served as a church
pastor for a time.
Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Cecil Benge, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
