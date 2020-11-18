DAVID, Dona R.



Age 73, of Hamilton died Monday, November 16, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton on August 25, 1947, the daughter of Ray and Helen (Thomin) Ringer. Dona married William R. David in Hamilton on December 7, 1972, and he preceded her in death on July 24, 2013. She was employed in the accounting department of Ethicon Endo-Surgery. Dona was a lover of all animals especially horses. She devoted her life to raising, showing and training them. She is survived by her son, Josh (Margie) David, Hamilton; two grandsons, Waylon David and Wyatt David; sister-in-law, Joanne McCormick and nephew, Jon (Amy) McCormick, and niece, Jill (Blake) Slater and great-niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Tim Mullins officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Due to COVID-19 masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Animal Friends



Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at



